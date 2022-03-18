Menu

Crime

Ontario man convicted of 3 murders booted from court after interrupting victim impact statement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2022 11:17 am
Click to play video: 'Cory Fenn, accused in Ajax triple homicide, has criminal history' Cory Fenn, accused in Ajax triple homicide, has criminal history
WATCH ABOVE: Cory Fenn, accused in Ajax triple homicide, has criminal history – Mar 15, 2018

OSHAWA, Ont. — A man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and two of her teenage children has been escorted out of the courtroom after interrupting a victim impact statement during his sentencing hearing.

Cory Fenn is to watch the rest of the statements from another room by video, before making his own submissions later in the day.

He was found guilty last month of three counts of second-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 14-year-old son, Roy.

Trending Stories

A family friend was reading a statement from the children’s paternal aunt when Fenn interrupted.

Read more: Man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder for deaths of mother, 2 children in Ajax, Ont.

In the statement, Natasha Pejcinovski writes that grief continues to colour her every experience, even as people have expected her to “move on.”

Story continues below advertisement

The friend was reading that Natasha Pejcinovski had to pick out a scarf to cover Venellia’s throat in her casket when Fenn interrupted.

Fenn, who has represented himself in court, told her, “Don’t blame me, lady.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
