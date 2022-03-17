Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalization, ICU numbers drop again Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 dropped again on Thursday, according to Alberta Health’s website.

On Thursday, there were 967 in hospital with the virus. Of those people, 67 were receiving care in the ICU.

That’s compared to 989 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 70 of those in the ICU.

Over the past 24 hours, six new COVID-19 deaths have been reported to Alberta Health. That brings Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,019.

During the same time period, the province completed 2,729 COVID-19 tests and confirmed 619 new cases. That puts the province’s positivity rate at 21.03 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 6,552 lab-confirmed active cases across the province on Thursday.

Due to PCR testing being limited to certain groups, Alberta officials have said the actual number of daily and active cases is likely much higher than what’s being reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 533,783 Albertans have been confirmed to have COVID-19 while 523,212 have recovered.

Advertisement