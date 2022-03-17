SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalization, ICU numbers drop again Thursday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 17, 2022 6:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta health minister announces move to weekly COVID-19 data release' Alberta health minister announces move to weekly COVID-19 data release
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping announces the province will move away from daily COVID-19 public health data releases to weekly releases.

The number of people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 dropped again on Thursday, according to Alberta Health’s website.

On Thursday, there were 967 in hospital with the virus. Of those people, 67 were receiving care in the ICU.

Read more: Alberta to change frequency of online COVID-19 reporting as recent data is ‘promising’

That’s compared to 989 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 70 of those in the ICU.

Over the past 24 hours, six new COVID-19 deaths have been reported to Alberta Health. That brings Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,019.

During the same time period, the province completed 2,729 COVID-19 tests and confirmed 619 new cases. That puts the province’s positivity rate at 21.03 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Travelers react to federal government’s end to pre-arrival COVID-19 testing' Travelers react to federal government’s end to pre-arrival COVID-19 testing

There were 6,552 lab-confirmed active cases across the province on Thursday.

Due to PCR testing being limited to certain groups, Alberta officials have said the actual number of daily and active cases is likely much higher than what’s being reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 533,783 Albertans have been confirmed to have COVID-19 while 523,212 have recovered.

