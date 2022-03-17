New English-language school inaugurated in Drummondville

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of school children, their parents and teachers are celebrating as a new English elementary school was inaugurated in the central part of Quebec on Thursday.

Drummondville Elementary School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the building that’s been operating for more than a week.

“We cried. To see like the gym for us was a big wow. But everything, seriously, everything is just a big wow,” said Dany Grenon, the school’s principal.

The new school is only six kilometres from the old one but working and learning at the new institution is a game changer.

Classrooms and the gymnasium are much larger. The corridors are wider and students have a cafeteria for the first time.

“Everyday we’re stopped in the hall and the kids say we have so much space. Like, I can have my bubble back. Like, it’s so great,” Grenon said.

It cost $16 million to build and officials say it’s well worth it for the community.

Six years ago enrolment was 245 at the school. Next year, the principal projects it will top 300.

“By having an English school here, we support the city’s efforts in attracting new industries, new employment, new people,” said Michael Murray, president of the Eastern Townships School Board.

This is the only English elementary school in Drummondville but Anglophones have a long history in this Francophone city. Government officials say the English-speaking community remains key to the city’s fabric.

“It makes total sense that Drummondville would receive a brand new school. I think it’s earned. I think it’s deserved,” said Christopher Skeete, assistant to the premier for relations with English-speaking Quebecers.

A new learning environment in a modern school to help foster the education of hundreds of students.