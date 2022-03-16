Dawson College students present petition, ask Quebec government to maintain expansion project

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Dawson College student union headed to the National Assembly to present a petition that demands the provincial government reverse its decision on shelving the CEGEP’s expansion plans.

On Wednesday morning, Westmount Liberal MNA Jennifer Maccarone presented the petition on behalf of the students, which has garnered nearly 20,000 signatures.

The petition states that the college is “suffering from a space deficit,” and says that cancelling the expansion project “will have a negative impact on programs offered to current and future Dawson College students.”

“There cannot be two categories of institutions and two categories of students in the public college system,” the petition reads.

The college community was outraged when the government announced in January it would be shelving the CEGEP’s planned $100-million expansion project to instead focus on financing French-language colleges.

The college and the ministry had been working for seven years on plans to build a new pavilion to house the CEGEP’s health and sciences program, which would include a student-run clinic and enough space to incorporate the teaching of new technologies.