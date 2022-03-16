Menu

Canada

Dawson College students present petition, ask Quebec government to maintain expansion project

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 10:37 am
CEGEP students are shown at Dawson College in Montreal, Monday, August 23, 2021. View image in full screen
CEGEP students are shown at Dawson College in Montreal, Monday, August 23, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Members of the Dawson College student union headed to the National Assembly to present a petition that demands the provincial government reverse its decision on shelving the CEGEP’s expansion plans.

On Wednesday morning, Westmount Liberal MNA Jennifer Maccarone presented the petition on behalf of the students, which has garnered nearly 20,000 signatures.

Read more: Dawson College wants to meet with Quebec premier over shelved expansion plans

The petition states that the college is “suffering from a space deficit,” and says that cancelling the expansion project “will have a negative impact on programs offered to current and future Dawson College students.”

“There cannot be two categories of institutions and two categories of students in the public college system,” the petition reads.

The college community was outraged when the government announced in January it would be shelving the CEGEP’s planned $100-million expansion project to instead focus on financing French-language colleges.

Read more: Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade criticizes CAQ’s new language law during Dawson College visit

The college and the ministry had been working for seven years on plans to build a new pavilion to house the CEGEP’s health and sciences program, which would include a student-run clinic and enough space to incorporate the teaching of new technologies.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politics tagQuebec education tagDawson College tagJennifer Maccarone tagDawson College expansion tagDawson Student Union tagdawson petition tagQuebec English CEGEPs tag

