Two Montreal schools hope to replenish library shelves with fundraiser

Two Montreal schools, part of the Lester B. Pearson School Board, are raising awareness about a fundraising campaign to help them replenish their school library book collections.

Students at Allion Elementary School in LaSalle were hard at work on Thursday, designing custom-made bookmarks to be given to each donor as a personal thank you.

School officials at both Allion and Verdun Elementary explained that over the last year, with COVID-19 restrictions and sudden school closures, many books went missing.

They’re now hoping, in partnership with Indigo, to raise enough funds to get new books to complete their collections and continue promoting a passion for reading among students.

Tiffany Clarke, who is the librarian for both Allion and Verdun elementary schools, stressed how important the library is in acting as a support system for the students and the teachers, and it’s an important tool for students to use to learn about things that truly interest them at their own pace.

She also noted the importance new books can have by giving the students the opportunity to learn about things such as diversity and inclusion, helping students to “see themselves”, expose them to different cultures, and immerse themselves in something new.

View image in full screen Taneia Hinkson-Belone and Samantha D’Amico make bookmarks to thank donors. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Robert MacGregor/Global News.

Grade 6 student Taneia Hinkson-Belone doesn’t need to be convinced about the importance of books.

”I love books a lot, my whole room is filled up with books,” she said, adding she’s even read up on the benefits of reading.

“It lengthens your lifespan, aids with sleep, so before you go to bed you can read a little book, and it also reduces stress and alleviates depression.”

Hinkson-Belone said it’s something that is really needed right now.

“I know this year it’s been really hard with COVID and stuff, so a book is just a really great way to get away from all the distractions of the world, and just relax,” she said.

Donations can be made in-person from Sept. 13 to Oct. 3, at Indigo Place Montreal Trust in downtown Montreal and the Indigo in Pointe-Claire.

Online donations can be made through the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation’s Adopt a school program