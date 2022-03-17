Oh ship! All the superyachts seized from Russian oligarchs so far

Send this page to someone via email

Around the world, superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs are being seized and impounded thanks to ongoing sanctions from Canada, the U.S. and the European Union in response to Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.

Government authorities have said they will continue to target Russia’s super-rich, who have gained vast wealth and political power by allying with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Superyachts are often valued in the hundreds of millions and annual upkeep of the mega boats can reach up to $50 million a year.

Dennis Causier, a superyacht analyst, told The Associated Press the kinds of yachts owned by oligarchs often have comically intense security measures in place, including “underwater escape hatches, bulletproof windows and armored panic rooms.”

“It’s about ego,” Causier said. “They all want to have the best, the longest, the most valuable, the newest, the most luxurious.”

Story continues below advertisement

So far, Spain, Italy, France and Germany have been leading the charge in seizing superyachts, impounding a combined nine Russian-owned boats.

Some yachts have already slipped through the West’s fingers.

A superyacht called Graceful, which is believed to belong to Putin, left a port in Hamburg two weeks before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is now moored in Russian waters in the Baltic, out of reach of the West’s sanctions.

But some Russian oligarchs seemed to have missed the memo to get their superyachts out of EU waters. Here’s a list of all the superyachts owned by Russia’s elite that have been seized or frozen so far.

Lady M

View image in full screen A view of the superyacht Lady M moored next to the Glasgow Science Centre on the River Clyde in Glasgow. Andrew Milligan/Getty Images

The Lady M, a 213-foot superyacht owned by Alexei Mordashov, was seized by the Italian government on March 4. Mordashov is a Russian steel baron and is listed as Russia’s wealthiest man with a net worth of around $30 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

The vessel is only valued at $27 million, relatively cheap compared with the other boats on this list. That’s because Mordashov has an even bigger superyacht, the $500-million, 464-foot Nord, which is docked in the Seychelles.

According to Forbes, the Lady M has six guest cabins with space for 12 people, a current pool, a helipad, and a beauty salon onboard, and requires 14 crew members to sail. NBC News reports that the Nord has two helipads, a waterfall and enough space to house 36 guests.

Lena

View image in full screen A view of the superyacht Lena, belonging to Gennady Timchenko, an oligarch close to Putin, in the port of San Remo. Andrea Bernardi/Getty Images

A day after the Lady M seizure, Italian authorities also impounded the 132-foot Lena, owned by Gennady Timchenko, a Russian oligarch with close ties to Putin. Timchenko is an oil and gas mogul who founded Volga Group, an investment firm that specializes in energy, transport, and infrastructure assets. Timchenko’s business dealings have helped him amass a fortune of $16.2 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

Valued at $8 million, Lena is the least valuable Russian superyacht seized so far. Forbes reports that the yacht has five guest cabins and can accommodate 10 people.

Sy A

View image in full screen The Sy A yacht, owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko as it refuels by a tanker in Muğla, Turkey. Sabri Kesen/Getty Images

The Sy A, an abbreviation of Sailing Yacht A, was seized in the port of Trieste, Italy on the same day as the Lady M. Sy A is a $590-million superyacht owned by Andrey Melnichenko, the billionaire owner of EuroChem Group, a fertilizer manufacturer, and SUEK, a coal company.

According to The Guardian, Sy A is 470-foot-long and its mainmast reaches 330 feet into the air. Boating International says the Sy A has eight decks connected by various elevators and free-floating spiral staircases. It houses garages for four tenders (out-boats) and a submarine. It also has a helipad on the bow.

Story continues below advertisement

It is the largest superyacht on this list.

Valerie

View image in full screen The superyacht Valerie is seen anchored around Yalikavak offshore in Muğla, Turkey. Ali Balli/Getty Images

Spanish authorities seized Valerie, a 279-foot superyacht, on Monday. Two sources told Reuters that it belonged to Sergei Chemezov, a former KGB officer who heads Rostec, a Russian state conglomerate specializing in defence.

Subsidiaries of Rostec supported the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014; as such, Chemezov is no stranger to foreign sanctions.

Valerie is valued at $140 million and sails under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. It is registered to Anastasia Ignatova, Chemezov’s stepdaughter.

Boating International says Valerie is outfitted with six decks. The top sundeck houses a central bar, six-metre pool, Jacuzzi and wellness area that includes a gym, massage room, beauty salon and steam room. At night, an outdoor fountain lights up to illuminate the dining room.

Story continues below advertisement

Amore Vero

View image in full screen Seen in a shipyard of La Ciotat, near Marseille, is the superyacht Amore Vero, owned by a company linked to Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian energy giant Rosneft. Nicolas Tucat/Getty Images

The Amore Vero was seized by French authorities on March 3 and is believed to belong to Igor Sechin. The $120 million boat is registered to a company of which Sechin, who runs the major Russian oil company Rosneft, is a primary shareholder. Rosneft is the third-largest company in Russia.

The 289-foot Amore Vero was preparing to depart the French resort town La Ciotat when authorities seized the vessel.

According to Oceanco, the shipbuilder who originally built the yacht in 2013, the Amore Vero has a main deck swimming pool that converts into a helipad, fold-down balcony extensions, and a jacuzzi that sits on the sundeck.

Dilbar

View image in full screen A superyacht named Dilbar, reportedly belonging to Russian business-magnate Alisher Usmanov, is seen refuelling by a tanker in Muğla, Turkey. Sabri Kesen/Getty Images

Dilbar, a superyacht launched in 2016, was frozen by German authorities early this month while government officials try to determine ownership. Dilbar isn’t officially seized but cannot leave Hamburg’s port without special permission.

Story continues below advertisement

Superyacht Dilbar stretches 450 feet in length, the size of one-and-a-half football fields. It reportedly cost around $650 million and can house more than 130 people. It has a 25-metre long swimming pool on deck and two helipads. It was docked in Hamburg’s port while it received retrofitting costing hundreds of millions of dollars.

The U.S. Treasury Department states that Dilbar is owned by Uzbek-born Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, whose mother is named Dilbar. Usmanov owns 49 per cent of holding company USM, making him one of Russia’s richest billionaires. He holds assets in metals and mining, telecommunications and IT sectors. He was also an early investor in Facebook.

Crescent

On Wednesday, Spanish authorities detained another superyacht thought to be owned by Sechin, called the Crescent. The Crescent is 445 feet long and will be impounded in Spain until ownership is officially determined.

Most of the world’s superyachts don’t exceed 400 feet in length, making the Sy A, Dilbar and Crescent some of the largest in the world.

Not much is known about the construction of the Crescent. Specialty publication SuperYachtFan reports that it cost upwards of $600 million and features a retractable helicopter hangar, glass-bottomed pool and a two-level glass atrium. It estimates that it can house 18 guests and 24 crew members.

Story continues below advertisement

Lady Anastasia

View image in full screen The 48-metre long, St. Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged yacht Lady Anastasia is seen moored at a dock in Puerto Adriano in Calvia, on the island of Mallorca. Jaime Reina/Getty Images

The Lady Anastasia superyacht was seized by the Spanish government on Tuesday. It is owned by Russian oligarch Alexander Mikheyev, a police source told Reuters. Mikheyev heads Rosoboronoexport, a weapons exporting conglomerate.

The $8 million superyacht is 157 feet long, under a Saint Vincent and Grenadines flag.

In late February, Taras Opstapchuk, a Ukrainian crew member aboard the Lady Anastasia, attempted to sink the vessel in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. He opened the valves in the ship’s engine room and told local media that he’d do it again if given the opportunity.

Opstapchuk was arrested but later released for the sabotage. He is now in Ukraine fighting for his country.

Advertisement