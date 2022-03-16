High-risk stalker, sex offender, expected to live in Winnipeg after release, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Adult women and older female children are at risk of sexual violence with the release of a convicted sex offender Wednesday, Manitoba law enforcement says.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) issued a warning to the community about the release of 56-year-old Brett Russell Jeffrey Pilch from Headingley Institution. Pilch is considered high-risk to reoffend and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

According to MIHRSOU — a joint project between Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP — Pilch has a lengthy criminal record, including sexual assault, criminal harassment, making indecent and harassing phone calls, uttering threats, and more.

Over a three-decade criminal career, he has repeatedly engaged in predatory and stalking behaviour, mostly over the phone, but in some cases with physical sexual violence. Police said he has also repeatedly disobeyed probation orders, and has served a total of five federal sentences for criminal behaviour.

Upon his release, Pilch will be banned from having contact or being in the presence of any female under 18. He’ll have to complete counselling and treatment as directed by his probation officer, while observing a curfew and prohibited from having weapons.

He’s also banned from communicating with sex workers or attending any establishment with strippers.

Anyone with information about Pilch is asked to call MIHRSOU at 431-489-8056, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, any local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8577.

