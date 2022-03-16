Send this page to someone via email

Canadian country musician Ben Klick is bringing back Music Fest MS, the fourth annual fundraiser in support of the MS Society of Canada, and adding to an already impressive total.

The May 8 event is is the largest single-day fundraiser put on by a third party in multiple sclerosis history. It includes a Predator Ridge golf tournament, gala dinner and live acoustic show followed by a virtual broadcast on May 29.

“Every year the event gets bigger,” Klick said.

“The show wouldn’t be what it is without the support from the community and the sponsors. And as I’ve grown up in the Okanagan I’ve always loved the game of golf. So why not bring my passion for music and golf together?”

The event, in support of MS Awareness Month, brings together local communities through music and gives back to those who are directly and indirectly affected by Multiple Sclerosis.

To date Music Fest MS has raised over $115,000 for the MS Society of Canada.

“Fight, Play, Feel, Live is our slogan, and I hope you can join us on May 8th for Virtual Music Fest MS – Presented by BMO Private Wealth for an incredible show in support of multiple sclerosis,” Klick said.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system. MS occurs when the immune system attacks nerve fibres and myelin sheathing, a fatty substance which surrounds/insulates healthy nerve fibers, in the brain and spinal cord.

Tickets for the golf tournament, gala dinner, and acoustic show are on sale this Friday at www.benklick.com/musicfestms