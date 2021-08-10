Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Send this page to someone via email

TV star Christina Applegate revealed Tuesday that she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The 49-year-old Dead to Me actor announced her condition on Twitter, saying it’s been a “tough road” since her diagnosis a few months ago.

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

She didn’t provide any further details.

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with an estimated 90,000 people living with the disease, according to the MS Society of Canada. On average, the organization states, 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day, with most diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 49. There are a myriad of symptoms, from muscle stiffness to vertigo to bladder issues.

Applegate is the latest celebrity to publicly reveal they have the disease; fellow actor Selma Blair has been very public with her condition, sharing details of her struggles and symptoms.

Applegate has a 10-year-old daughter, Sadie, with her husband, Martyn LeNoble.