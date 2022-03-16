N.B. to host Canada Summer Games in 2029, about 4,000 athletes expected

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is slated to host the Canada Summer Games in 2029, the province announced Wednesday.

“It is exciting to host Canada’s largest biennial multi-sport event right here in New Brunswick,” said Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace in a release.

“We cannot wait to show what our beautiful province has to offer and welcome athletes and visitors from across the country. We invite you to join us as we dream big and celebrate New Brunswick’s culture and diversity, along with the communities, values, strengths and pride of the entire country.”

The event will feature more than 4,000 athletes, coaches and officials, about 20 sports, and more than 3,000 volunteers, the release said.

It’s not the first time the Canada Games are coming to the province. In 1985, the Summer Games were held in Saint John, and the 2003 Winter Games were held in Bathurst and Campbellton.

Evan Johnston, chair of the Canada Games Council, said they are “thrilled” to once again work alongside the government of New Brunswick.

“The Games will no doubt inspire a new wave of Canadian pride and enduring legacies across the province and beyond, and we look forward to progressing towards the bid process,” he said in the release.

The community that will host the games has yet to be selected. The release said it will be chosen by 2025, “following a selection process that will unfold over the next three years.”

According to a preliminary timeline of the host selection process, there will be an information session in the spring of 2023, followed by a launch of bid process that fall.

The host community announcement will then take place in the spring of 2025.

The release also said Team New Brunswick is preparing to compete at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Ontario’s Niagara region in August, as well as the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island.