Trudeau to join Biden, NATO leaders in Brussels for summit on Ukraine war: source

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to Brussels next week for a special summit of NATO leaders that will address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Global News has learned.

A senior source in the prime minister’s office says Trudeau will make the trip to Europe, his second since the war began, rather than attend the summit virtually.

U.S. President Joe Biden will also travel to Brussels for the summit, which is set for March 24, the White House confirmed Tuesday. It will be his first European trip since Russia began attacking Ukraine nearly three weeks ago.

Trudeau returned Friday from a week-long tour of Europe where he met with allies to discuss how to ramp up pressure on Russia, in hopes of ending the conflict that has killed hundreds and displaced over 3 million Ukrainians.

Next week’s Brussels summit is expected to continue that conversation, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presses NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine and harsher measures on Moscow.

Zelenskyy addressed the Canadian Parliament virtually on Tuesday, which was met with a standing ovation by Trudeau and the rest of the House of Commons.

He called on Canada to “do more” to stop the war, echoing the pleas he’s made to other Western nations to more forcefully intervene and stop Russia.

NATO leaders, including Trudeau, have said a no-fly zone will not be imposed as it would be seen as a direct provocation that could lead to a deadly war between Russia and the West.

4:54 Zelenskyy pleads for no-fly zone in House of Commons speech Zelenskyy pleads for no-fly zone in House of Commons speech

Shortly after Zelenskyy’s speech Tuesday, Russia banned Trudeau and over 300 other Canadians, including Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, from entering the country.

The order was made in retaliation for harsh sanctions Canada has imposed on the Russian economy and President Vladimir Putin, along with other top government officials and powerful oligarchs.