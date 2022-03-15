Justin Trudeau among 313 Canadians banned from Russia

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been banned from entering Russia, according to a press release on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

The announcement came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Canada’s House of Commons, during which he repeated his call for a NATO-led no-fly zone over Ukraine.

A total of 313 Canadians have been barred from the country, as Canada continues to slap sanctions on Russian officials and entities.

— More to come