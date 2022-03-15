SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Justin Trudeau among 313 Canadians banned from Russia

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted March 15, 2022 12:38 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been banned from entering Russia, according to a press release on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

The announcement came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Canada’s House of Commons, during which he repeated his call for a NATO-led no-fly zone over Ukraine. 

A total of 313 Canadians have been barred from the country, as Canada continues to slap sanctions on Russian officials and entities.

— More to come

