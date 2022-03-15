Kelowna’s New Vintage Theatre brings entertainment back to the Okanagan Valley

Send this page to someone via email

New Shows, festivals, and fundraisers, oh my!

It’s a busy time for Kelowna’s New Vintage Theatre. Their new season starts strong with a Saint Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser for their upcoming season, at the Black Box Theatre.

“It’s a big love-in for the arts, and really helping us kickstart this season because basically, we haven’t been shuttered. But we’ve really been working at a reduced capacity over the last two years,” said Bonnie Gratz, New Vintage Theatre artistic director.

The event called ‘Get Lucky’ on March 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. doubles as a Fringe Festival lineup announcement where the names will be drawn for this year’s festival.

“A Fringe Festival is an unjuried democratic festival, where anybody who wants to perform in a space has the opportunity to do so if their name is drawn out of a hat,” said Gratz.

The creatives that are chosen from across the country will be supported by the theatre company, while they prepare to unveil their shows to audiences Aug. 31 to Sept. 4

Kelowna singer Mermaid Nicole not only put her name in the lottery to put on a show but will also be busking at the festival.

“Mermaid Nicole is my cosplay character. And when the weather is fine, and there are friends to meet, I emerge from Lake Okanagan, to meet friends and sing my favourite songs,” said Nicole Kraft, who performs as Mermaid Nicole.

“When I sing to people, I really love to see the reaction or expression because my favourite songs are often other people’s favourite songs. But maybe they haven’t heard them in a long time.

Adding to their long list of events on their calendar, Gratz is casting for their new season of shows. The season starts with Cabaret June 3 to June 12 at the Mary Irwin Theatre.

Cabaret transports the audience to Berlin in the 1930s to the Kit Kat Club.

“Bear in mind 1930s Berlin was not the most fun place for a lot of people out in the real world. So a club like the Kit Kat comes where they could absolutely escape reality where almost anything goes, you know, it was hedonistic. It was vulgar and fun,” said Neville Bowman, actor and musician.

Kelowna actress and musician, Lyndsey Wong steps into the lead role.

“Sally Bowles is an incredible character,” said Wong. “She is just this dynamic, exciting, carefree performer with vulnerability.”

Next, is Growing Pains by Josie Morrow, June 6 and June 7. Tony Award-winning, Sponge Bob The Musical will take the audience on an adventure under the sea from July 7 to July 17.

Explore the supernatural in The Thin Place by Tony Award-winning playwright, Lucas Hnath, Oct. 27 to Oct. 29. Their final show, The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie immerses the audience in a murder mystery Oct. 20 to Oct. 22 at mystery locations and Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 at the Black Box Theatre.

For ticket information and more details about each show visit www.newvintagetheatre.com or www.kelownafringe.com