B.C. Irish dancers bring tradition to Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations

The dancers at Ticálié Irish Dance Academy have secured their wigs and laced up their hard shoes in preparation Saint Patrick’s Day.

The dancers are booked and busy, after a two-year pandemic pause, with performances throughout West Kelowna and Kelowna in honour of the green-themed celebration.

“We are so excited to get out there and into the community share the joy of Irish dance for everyone it’s going to be so great,” said Tia Jervis, owner and teacher at Ticálié Irish Dance Academy.

“The kids eyes, when they start dancing, light up and it makes my heart warm and it just puts a smile on my face every single day. They just make me so happy.”

Many of the dancers at the academy have been heavily decorated with medals and trophies. And a few have danced their way to the North American Irish Dance Championships in Montreal this July.

“I started when I was two and I’ve gone to almost at least one competition a month,” said Allie Fuoco,15-years-old. “I competed in nationals in October of last year and I’m going to the one this year.”

Nine-year-old Eva MacMillan has a strategy to win at nationals this year.

“Impress the judges and give it a little sass,” said MacMillan.

But, at the West Kelowna studio, it’s not just about winning. It’s also about making friends and having fun.

“Each of our girls do compete individually but they’re so supportive of each other. So, it ends up becoming a team sport,” said Jervis.

“They all sit and watch each other through competitions are each other’s cheerleaders they all have each other’s back.”

You can see the talent for yourself on Saint Patrick’s Day at venues all around the valley. For a full schedule visit their Facebook page.