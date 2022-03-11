Festivals and events return to the Okanagan and Shuswap

Send this page to someone via email

Those long summer nights and sunny days spent in a crowd, celebrating our valley and the talent within it, seem that much closer now that many of B.C.’s COVID-19 public health restrictions have been lifted.

From the north to the south, many Okanagan and Shuswap events that have been dormant or shifted into the virtual space will be returning.

On May 7, the Vernon Comic Con brings some of your favourite Star Wars characters to life and you can keep the fandom going at the Kelowna Fan Experience July 15 to July 17.

The Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival marks its 30th anniversary by bringing big names like Jann Arden, Tom Cochrane, Snotty Nose Rez Kids and more to the stage.

“You get just a diverse range of artists that you might be familiar with, that’s a great thing about the festival. It’s exploring new music, new artists and again, being together with friends, dancing and hopefully blue skies,” said Kevin Tobin, Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival’s artistic director.

The festival will host music lovers from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21. To the south, the Penticton Peach Festival will bring the streets to life.

“This is the largest five days of free family fun and entertainment. It really brings the community together, said Shawna Guitard, Penticton Peach Festival board of directors vice-president.

“You have everything from the Shooting Star Amusements, we have a kid zone that takes place in Gyro Park… The main events, of course, are in Okanagan Lake Park.”

Wrapping up summer break is the 121st Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition that is returning in full force from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 with everything from the midway to the rodeo.

“Oh we are … over the moon, we are ecstatic,” said Heather King, I.P.E. general manager.

However, keep in mind when marking your calendar for the summer that we have seen public health guidelines shift in the past and things can change overnight.

