Menopause the Musical making a tour stop in Kelowna, B.C.

Menopause is not usually considered a laughing matter, but it might be something to sing about.

Menopause the Musical is still touring 20 years after it was first staged, and it’s coming to Kelowna. Menopause is the change that every woman goes through but few want to talk about. The show dives straight into it with a sense of humour and a killer soundtrack.

“The four ladies happen to bump into each other at the lingerie table in Bloomingdale’s in New York City. They all come from different walks of life,” said Janet Martin Menopause the Musical co-producer.

There’s the Iowa housewife who is conservative, the Earth mother who is a hippie, the aging soap star, and the professional woman from the corporate world.

“I play the role of professional woman, and professional woman is the city slicker business type. And all of a sudden, she’s come into something new, which is menopause,” said Alana Bridgewater, actress.

“All of a sudden, now she feels like she’s just not in her own body.”

The show is not only hilarious but relatable and the producers say that this isn’t just for women of a certain age.

“We have a lot of men come to the show. And we have apparently saved a lot of marriages,” said Martin.

“On more than one occasion, we’ve had men say, ‘Hey, you know, I had no idea that was what was bothering my wife, and that was what was going on, because we never discussed it.'”

“Aside from the characters and the messages that the show brings, it’s brilliantly re-lyricized,” said Mark Zimmerman, Menopause the Musical co-producer.

“The woman who wrote the show took 27 of the greatest hits from the 60s 70s and 80s. And they are parodied. So it’s all in the messages of the music and music that everyone can relate to.”

Menopause the musical will land at the Kelowna Community Theatre May 17. Tickets are available online at www.selectyourtickets.com