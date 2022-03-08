Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London’s Grand Theatre makes third attempt to debut Room after COVID-19 delays

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 5:34 pm
the Grand Theatre is ready to raise the curtain on the production Room Tuesday night. March 8, 2022. View image in full screen
the Grand Theatre is ready to raise the curtain on the production Room Tuesday night. March 8, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

The third time’s the charm for London’s Grand Theatre.

After two years of pandemic delays, the Grand Theatre is ready to raise the curtain on the production Room Tuesday night.

Room tells the story of a mother that was kidnapped as a teenager and locked inside a shed by her captor for seven years. During her time in captivity, she has a son who is five years old and has no concept of the world beyond the one his mother has built for him.

14
The Grand Theatre’s Alexis Gordon playing Ma, Lucien Duncan-Reid playing Jack, and Brandon Michael Arrington playing Super Jack in the premier of Room. March 8, 2022. View image in gallery mode
The Grand Theatre’s Alexis Gordon playing Ma, Lucien Duncan-Reid playing Jack, and Brandon Michael Arrington playing Super Jack in the premier of Room. March 8, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
24
The Grand Theatre’s Alexis Gordon playing Ma, Lucien Duncan-Reid playing Jack, and Brandon Michael Arrington playing Super Jack in the premier of Room. March 8, 2022. View image in gallery mode
The Grand Theatre’s Alexis Gordon playing Ma, Lucien Duncan-Reid playing Jack, and Brandon Michael Arrington playing Super Jack in the premier of Room. March 8, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
34
The Grand Theatre’s Alexis Gordon playing Ma, Lucien Duncan-Reid playing Jack, and Brandon Michael Arrington playing Super Jack in the premier of Room. March 8, 2022. View image in gallery mode
The Grand Theatre’s Alexis Gordon playing Ma, Lucien Duncan-Reid playing Jack, and Brandon Michael Arrington playing Super Jack in the premier of Room. March 8, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
44
The Grand Theatre’s Alexis Gordon playing Ma, Lucien Duncan-Reid playing Jack, and Brandon Michael Arrington playing Super Jack in the premier of Room. March 8, 2022. View image in gallery mode
The Grand Theatre’s Alexis Gordon playing Ma, Lucien Duncan-Reid playing Jack, and Brandon Michael Arrington playing Super Jack in the premier of Room. March 8, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan Global News

The screenplay is written by London, Ont., author Emma Donoghue, the same author who wrote the best-selling novel by the same name.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: London Ont., concert venues and restaurants hopeful COVID-19 restrictions will stay loosened

The North American premiere of the production has been a long time in the making, with the production being postponed in March of 2020, and then in January 2022 due to pandemic restrictions.

“Three years and two postponements later, our spark has not been dulled. If anything, it has only made us more determined and more exhilarated to officially premiere Room and celebrate the power and unity that is live theatre,” said Dennis Garnhum, Grand Theatre artistic director.

The screenplay for Room is written by London, Ont., author Emma Donoghue, the same author who wrote the best-selling novel by the same name. March8, 2022 View image in full screen
The screenplay for Room is written by London, Ont., author Emma Donoghue, the same author who wrote the best-selling novel by the same name. March8, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

For London author Emma Donoghue, getting to see the production finally make its debut is “moving” to have its debut in the same city she wrote the novel and scripts for both the movie and play.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“I love adapting my own work because it lets you play to the strength of each genre,” she said.

“I would say films are really good for a kind of naturalistic believability, and theatre is great for making things larger than life. This version is more exuberant, it’s got music in it. It plays to the theatricality of the original story: the idea of two people stuck in a room, making stuff up, making their days meaningful and entertaining and full of joy and love.”

“It feels as if the story has kind of burst its bounds in this version because it gets to really lean into the theatricality of it,” she said.

Given the last two years, Donoghue thinks audiences will be better able to connect with the story.

“I think the audiences will be all the more able to connect with this story because it’s not such a weird story anymore,” Donoghue said. “Lots of people have been through a feeling of confinement, being stuck in the house, trying to get everything that they can out of their relationships with a tiny handful of family members.”

Making his Grand Theatre debut, actor Brandon Michael Arrington, who plays the character of Super Jack, says a lot of work has gone into getting the projection where it is these last two years.

Story continues below advertisement

Arrington plays a character that is a figment of the little Jack’s mind, giving audiences a glimpse into the mind of the five-year-old boy.

Read more: COVID-19 restrictions, closures force London’s Grand Theatre to revise 2021-22 season

“I think a big thing is the fact that we as artists are actually able to bring this audience back in to actually feel, and it’s our job to show you the not so beautiful parts of life, the things that hurt, the pain that’s there, and to actually finally give our audiences who are coming … permission to feel deeply, to be honest with their hurt,” Arrington said.

On Feb. 14, Premier Doug Ford unveiled that Ontario would be fast-tracking previously announced steps to lift COVID-19 restrictions, including moving the next step of its reopening plan up to Thursday instead of next Monday.

As of March 1, capacity limits have been lifted in all remaining indoor public settings, and proof-of-vaccination requirements have ended for all settings.

The Grand has said it is keeping vaccine requirements in place but plans to open up to full capacity.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagLondon Ontario tagCOVID-19 Restrictions tagLdnont tagcapacity limits tagGrand Theatre tagThe Grand Theatre tagRoom tagEmma Donoghue tagDennis Garnhum tagBrandon Michael Arrington tagEmma Donoghue Room tagGrand Threatre London tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers