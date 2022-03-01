London Ont., concert venues and restaurants hopeful COVID-19 restrictions will stay loosened

Send this page to someone via email

With proof-of-vaccine requirements lifting for the first time since coming into effect last September, many London Ont., businesses are hopeful the change is here to stay.

Budweiser Gardens is one venue that is excited to welcome people back inside after being closed to events for the bulk of the pandemic.

“It’s been a long road for the last couple of years and it’s nice to get back to where we can bring 100 per cent of people back to the venue and make it easier for them to get into the building,” said Brian Ohl, Budweiser Gardens general manager.

With restrictions lifting, Ohl said they have several events set to return to the arena in the coming months.

He notes proof of vaccine status will not be needed for things like hockey games but when it comes down to concerts and other events it will be left up to each show or performer to decide.

Other local venues like the Grand Theatre say they will keep proof of vaccine requirements in place until further notice.

Tickets for all Grand Theatre remaining performances in the 2021-22 season, including Jeans ‘n Classics, will be made available for sale based on 100 per cent capacity.

To further enhance safety the theatre will also offer flexible seating options at all performances when capacity allows.

On Feb. 14 Premier Doug Ford unveiled that Ontario would be fast-tracking previously announced steps to lift restrictions, including moving the next step of its reopening plan up to Thursday instead of next Monday.

As of March 1, capacity limits have been lifted in all remaining indoor public settings, and proof-of-vaccination requirements have ended for all settings. Masking requirements remain in effect, with a specific timeline to lift the measure to come at a future date, the province previously said.

The CEO for the London Chamber of commerce says some restaurants and bars plan to keep it in place.

Graham Henderson criticized the province for leaving the responsibility for enforcing the vaccine passport up to business owners.

“This puts the onus entirely on businesses and as you have no doubt heard their reactions to the situation have been mixed,” Henderson said.

He notes that businesses who have decided to keep the request in place at the request of local health officials have received threats and harassment.

“It’s almost like whatever decision you make, to maintain the requirement, or to drop the requirement, there will be trouble. Things are so polarized and have become so political.”

Manager of Molly Bloom’s Phil Brazill said with most of their patrons fully vaccinated it feel like time for things to loosen up.

“Hopefully we get everything back to normal, it’s been a few years and we just want to see normality,” Brazill said.

As of Feb. 19, the Middlesex London Health Unit reports that 91.2 per cent of residents 12 and older in London were fully vaccinated and 93.6 per cent had at least one dose.

“I feel good about it and I think it’s time,” Jim Davie, owner of J-Dee’s Market Grill in King Street in Downtown London.

“Everyone I speak to is for it, anyone I talk to thinks we have done what we had to and now it’s a matter of living with it, instead of trying to hide from it because we are all vaccinated.”

— With files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick