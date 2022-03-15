Menu

Traffic

Quebecers can remove their winter tires as of Wednesday but experts say be patient

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2022 7:11 am
Quebec motorists as of Wednesday will be permitted to remove their winter tires as the provincial mandate comes to an end. View image in full screen
Quebec motorists as of Wednesday will be permitted to remove their winter tires as the provincial mandate comes to an end. Global News

Quebec motorists as of Wednesday will be permitted to remove their winter tires as the provincial mandate comes to an end.

In Quebec, the use of winter tires is mandatory from December 1 to March 15, inclusively.

However, authorities are advising motorists to be patient.

When the outside temperature is 7 C or less, summer and all-season tires provide less road grip than winter tires.

Even though the spring equinox will arrive next Sunday, more snowfall is possible over the next few weeks.

The removal of winter tires is not compulsory.

CAA-Quebec reminds you that winter tires are made of a thermal rubber specially designed to retain its elasticity when the temperature drops.

However, this rubber disintegrates much more quickly under the effect of heat and the risk of the tire bursting increases.

In addition, winter tires are more resistant to the pavement, which makes driving noisier and increases fuel consumption.

And driving with winter tires in summer complicates evasive manoeuvres in an emergency situation.

CAA-Quebec also reports that a vehicle travelling at 100 kilometres per hour in the rain will require a braking distance of 93.8 metres with winter tires, compared with 74.3 metres with all-season tires.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
