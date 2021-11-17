Drivers face high prices and long waiting lists as winter tire deadline approaches

Send this page to someone via email

If you haven’t got them on already, the winter tire deadline is only two weeks away and getting an appointment may be an issue.

A number of Montreal-area garages have kicked it into high gear as they deal with the seasonal tire rush.

Donati and Massa garage in Longueuil says at its peak it is servicing 50 to 60 vehicles a day and appointments are booking fast.

“We can’t handle walk-ins anymore,” co-owner John Massa said. “Everybody seems to want to get their tires on at the same time.”

It’s a similar story at Autoworx garage in Pierrefonds.

“The phone won’t stop ringing, it’s madness,” owner Claudio Gentile said.

While garage owners are feeling the pinch, customers don’t have it easy this season, either.

With supply chain issues affecting global markets, a number of tires and rims have seen their price jump.

“The rims seem to have doubled. Mags and rims are going sky high,” Massa said.

He also says the price of tires has increased by five to 10 per cent.

The Automobile Industry Association says drivers may not get the tires they hoped for as shortages may be affecting some brands.

“It means that you may have to settle for your second or third choice. You will get tires for sure, but it might not be your primary choice,” association president Jean-Francois Champagne said.

Champagne says elements of the supply chain are seeing disruptions and that means it’s taking more time and more delays, putting pressure on the industry.

Many drivers are still in a race against time as they hope to equip their vehicles with the proper rubber.

The Automobile Industry Association says that to avoid the hassle, book early.

“(Book) as early as you can to make sure you get those tires on as soon as possible because we’re definitely going through a crunch time,” Champagne said.

Many service stations contacted by Global News say drivers are out of luck when it comes to getting an appointment before the deadline as their bookings are already full.

All cars in the province must be equipped with snow tires from Dec. 1 to March 15.

Drivers who haven’t met the deadline risk fines of up to $300, but they do not face any demerit points.