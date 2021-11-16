Freezing rain on the way for Quebec according to special weather statement

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers should brace for a blast of winter as Environment Canada forecasts freezing rain for parts of the province.

The federal weather agency issued a special weather statement for western and southern regions of Quebec.

Wet icy rain is expected to fall Wednesday and Thursday as a warm front associated with a low pressure system from the Prairies moves across the province.

The weather mass is forecast to hover over a large territory, including Châteauguay, La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil, Varennes, and the island of Montréal.

The freezing precipitation may reach central Quebec overnight Wednesday.

Environment Canada said drivers and the public should beware as surfaces, such as roads, walkways and parking lots, may become icy, slippery and dangerous.

