Weather

Freezing rain on the way for Quebec according to special weather statement

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 8:16 am
A file photo showing frozen branches on a street in Laval, Que. View image in full screen
A file photo showing frozen branches on a street in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

Quebecers should brace for a blast of winter as Environment Canada forecasts freezing rain for parts of the province.

The federal weather agency issued a special weather statement for western and southern regions of Quebec.

READ MORE: Malahat Highway closed, state of local emergency in Cowichan Valley amid Vancouver Island flooding

Wet icy rain is expected to fall Wednesday and Thursday as a warm front associated with a low pressure system from the Prairies moves across the province.

The weather mass is forecast to hover over a large territory, including Châteauguay, La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil, Varennes, and the island of Montréal.

The freezing precipitation may reach central Quebec overnight Wednesday.

READ MORE: Fog, snow, strong winds expected to dominate Alberta Monday night to Tuesday

Environment Canada said drivers and the public should beware as surfaces, such as roads, walkways and parking lots, may become icy, slippery and dangerous.

Story continues below advertisement

 

