Malahat Highway closed, state of local emergency in Cowichan Valley amid Vancouver Island flooding

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 10:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Flooding forces evacuation orders on Vancouver Island' Flooding forces evacuation orders on Vancouver Island
WATCH: Evacuation orders are in effect for parts of the Nanaimo Regional District while the Cowichan Valley is under a state of local emergency. Kylie Stanton has more on the close calls in high water on Vancouver Island.

The Malahat Highway on Vancouver Island is expected to stay closed overnight due to heavy rains.

Emcon Services, the highway maintenance contractor for southern Vancouver Island, said the highway was expected to remain closed in both directions overnight Monday as the stability of the road could not be confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

 

An update is expected around 8 am. Tuesday, according to DriveBC.

Earlier in the day, Emcon said the Malahat was closed due to flooding north of Finlayson Arm Road.

Read more: B.C. floods: Photos and videos show roads washed away, cars submerged, debris everywhere

DriveBC reported that Highway 1A was closed between Westholme Rd. and Crofton Rd. due to flooding.

Elsewhere on Vancouver Island, evacuation orders are in effect for parts of the Nanaimo Regional District while the Cowichan Valley is under a state of local emergency due to flooding.

Click to play video: 'Social media videos capture the extent of unprecedented B.C. floods' Social media videos capture the extent of unprecedented B.C. floods
Social media videos capture the extent of unprecedented B.C. floods
