Malahat Highway closed, state of local emergency in Cowichan Valley amid Vancouver Island flooding

The Malahat Highway on Vancouver Island is expected to stay closed overnight due to heavy rains.

Emcon Services, the highway maintenance contractor for southern Vancouver Island, said the highway was expected to remain closed in both directions overnight Monday as the stability of the road could not be confirmed.

**UPDATE** Geotechnical assessment cannot confirm road stability at this time due to volumes of water still at the site. At this time #BCHwy1 will remain CLOSED in both directions. Next expected update: Nov. 16th at 8:00am. #Malahat #yyjtraffic @DriveBC_VI @DriveBC https://t.co/P6EbxRjV3d — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) November 16, 2021

An update is expected around 8 am. Tuesday, according to DriveBC.

Earlier in the day, Emcon said the Malahat was closed due to flooding north of Finlayson Arm Road.

DriveBC reported that Highway 1A was closed between Westholme Rd. and Crofton Rd. due to flooding.

Elsewhere on Vancouver Island, evacuation orders are in effect for parts of the Nanaimo Regional District while the Cowichan Valley is under a state of local emergency due to flooding.

