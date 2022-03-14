Menu

Sports

Hamilton Bulldogs outclass Oshawa Generals in Outdoor Showcase

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted March 14, 2022 9:50 pm

The first-place Hamilton Bulldogs added to their double-digit winning streak Monday night with an impressive 3-0 victory over the Oshawa Generals.

What made the team’s season-high 12th consecutive win even more special was that it came in the Ontario Hockey League‘s Outdoor Showcase at Tim Hortons Field.

The temperature at the time of the opening faceoff was 7 C, a far cry from the – 1 C at puck drop for Sunday afternoon’s NHL Heritage Classic between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres.

George Diaco got the ice-breaker when he potted his 19th goal of the season on a breakaway 5:28 into the contest in front of an announced crowd of 12,587 at the home of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC.

Logan Morrison doubled Hamilton’s lead 4:16 into the second period when he rocketed a rebound into the top corner of the net past Oshawa goalie Patrick Leaver.

Diaco added his second goal of the game with 82 seconds left in the second frame to give the Dogs a 3-0 advantage.

Hamilton outshot the Generals (25-25-1-4) 45-18, including a tone-setting margin of 21-7 in the opening period.

The victory widened the Bulldogs’ (37-11-2-2) lead atop the OHL standing to four points over the Western Conference leading Flint Firebirds.

The Dogs visit the Peterborough Petes Tuesday night.

