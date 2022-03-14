Maple Leafs star Matthews suspended two games

Send this page to someone via email

NEW YORK – Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 for the incident.

The incident happened at the 14:55 mark of Sunday’s Heritage Classic outdoor game between the Leafs and Sabres at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont. Matthews delivered a cross-check to Dahlin’s neck while the two players were battling in front of the Buffalo net.

Both Matthews and Dahlin were assessed two-minute minor penalties on the play for cross-checking.

Dahlin received no extra discipline.

Matthews leads the NHL with 45 goals scored this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2022.