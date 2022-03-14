SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs star Matthews suspended two games

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2022 2:37 pm

NEW YORK – Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 for the incident.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began' Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began

The incident happened at the 14:55 mark of Sunday’s Heritage Classic outdoor game between the Leafs and Sabres at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont. Matthews delivered a cross-check to Dahlin’s neck while the two players were battling in front of the Buffalo net.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Both Matthews and Dahlin were assessed two-minute minor penalties on the play for cross-checking.

Dahlin received no extra discipline.

Matthews leads the NHL with 45 goals scored this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagToronto Maple Leafs tagMaple Leafs tagLeafs tagLeafs hockey tagToronto sports tagtoronto hockey tagToronto Leafs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers