Police investigate suspicious death of notorious Edmonton landlord

A notorious Edmonton landlord is dead following a shooting in the city’s southwest Sunday night.

At about 9:55 p.m., police were called to a weapons complaint at a home in the area of Haddow Road and Riverbend Road.

Police said 59-year-old Abdullah Shah was outside the residence in life-threatening condition. Shah, who is also known as Carmen Pervez, was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday but police said they released the victim’s name before the autopsy “for investigative reasons.”

A heavy police presence remained in the Haddow neighbourhood Monday morning. Officers had a large area cordoned off with police tape.

A silver truck parked on an area home’s driveway appeared to have several bullet holes in it, as well as a shattered side window. There also appeared to be bullet holes in the front window of the house.

In the letter to residents, the EPS said it was canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses who may have seen or heard anything unusual between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

In a news release later Monday morning, police said they are looking to speak to the driver of a light-coloured Toyota 4Runner who was driving west on Heath Road at 9:54 p.m. Sunday.

Police are also asking residents who may have outdoor surveillance video or dashcam footage from the area of Riverbend Road and Terwillegar Drive between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

