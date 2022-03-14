Menu

Crime

Police investigate suspicious death of notorious Edmonton landlord

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 12:55 pm
Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, behind a property along 111 Avenue near 93 Street in the McCauley neighbourhood, which was raided by the Edmonton Police Service and Canadian Revenue Agency on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. View image in full screen
Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, behind a property along 111 Avenue near 93 Street in the McCauley neighbourhood, which was raided by the Edmonton Police Service and Canadian Revenue Agency on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Courtesy: David Williamson

A notorious Edmonton landlord is dead following a shooting in the city’s southwest Sunday night.

At about 9:55 p.m., police were called to a weapons complaint at a home in the area of Haddow Road and Riverbend Road.

Police said 59-year-old Abdullah Shah was outside the residence in life-threatening condition. Shah, who is also known as Carmen Pervez, was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday but police said they released the victim’s name before the autopsy “for investigative reasons.”

Read more: 1 dead, 6 injured as EPS investigates brazen morning shooting at Edmonton lounge

A heavy police presence remained in the Haddow neighbourhood Monday morning. Officers had a large area cordoned off with police tape.

Story continues below advertisement

A silver truck parked on an area home’s driveway appeared to have several bullet holes in it, as well as a shattered side window. There also appeared to be bullet holes in the front window of the house.

In the letter to residents, the EPS said it was canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses who may have seen or heard anything unusual between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Trending Stories

In a news release later Monday morning, police said they are looking to speak to the driver of a light-coloured Toyota 4Runner who was driving west on Heath Road at 9:54 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: ASIRT investigating after EPS officers shoot man during arrest attempt

Police are also asking residents who may have outdoor surveillance video or dashcam footage from the area of Riverbend Road and Terwillegar Drive between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

16
Edmonton police investigate in the area of Heath Road and Riverbend Road Monday, March 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police investigate in the area of Heath Road and Riverbend Road Monday, March 14, 2022. Global News
26
Edmonton police investigate in the area of Heath Road and Riverbend Road Monday, March 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police investigate in the area of Heath Road and Riverbend Road Monday, March 14, 2022. Global News
36
Edmonton police investigate in the area of Heath Road and Riverbend Road Monday, March 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police investigate in the area of Heath Road and Riverbend Road Monday, March 14, 2022. Global News
46
Edmonton police investigate in the area of Heath Road and Riverbend Road Monday, March 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police investigate in the area of Heath Road and Riverbend Road Monday, March 14, 2022. Global News
56
Edmonton police investigate in the area of Heath Road and Riverbend Road Monday, March 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police investigate in the area of Heath Road and Riverbend Road Monday, March 14, 2022. Global News
66
Edmonton police investigate in the area of Heath Road and Riverbend Road Monday, March 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police investigate in the area of Heath Road and Riverbend Road Monday, March 14, 2022. Global News

 

