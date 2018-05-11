Charges dropped against notorious Edmonton landlord

Charges were withdrawn Friday against a well known Edmonton landlord.

The case related to a large drug seizure in March 2016 in which police executed a search warrant at a business in the area of 93 Street and 111 Avenue.

A variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized, including two pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of more than $80,000.

Among the three people charged was Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, who faced a slew of offences, including five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

In July 2016, police executed a search warrant at the same property where ammunition, an edged weapon and stolen property was seized. Shah was again arrested charged with several offences, including two counts of careless use of a firearm and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.

On Friday morning, the Crown withdrew the charges against Shah in relation to the 2016 incident.

“I believe what it says to the public is that the police are no different than any other human being. They’re capable of making mistakes, they’re capable of tunnel vision from time to time, and they’re capable of relying on perhaps reputation sometimes instead of actual evidence,” Abdullah Shah’s lawyer Paul Moreau said.

Shah was previously convicted in a $30-million mortgage fraud.

He was also accused of not maintaining multiple properties he owns in and around Edmonton’s inner city.

Shah was in the courtroom Friday but didn’t speak to the media.