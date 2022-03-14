Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. police officer charged with sexual assault

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 11:58 am
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
to protect the identity of the woman, the officer’s name will not be released. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A London police officer is facing sexual assault-related charges in relation to off-duty incidents involving a person they were in a relationship with between 2021 and 2022.

Police say a 25-year-old officer and the female victim had been involved in a relationship, so to protect the identity of the woman, the officer’s name will not be released.

The incidents, which police say occurred between August of 2021 and February of 2022, were reported to police on March 10, 2022.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police watchdog investigates arrest in east London, Ont.

On Friday the officer was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault with choking, police say.

The police officer has since been released with conditions and is expected to appear in London court later this year on June 8.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the officer has worked with the London Police Service for four years and is presently suspended with pay.

As this matter is before the courts, the London Police Service has said it will not comment further on the case.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagLondon Police tagLdnont tagPolice Officer tagassault charge tagLondon Police Servince tagLondon Ontario police tagLondon police officer tagLondon police sexual assault tagLondon Police officer assault tagpolice officer assault charge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers