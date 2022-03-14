London, Ont. police officer charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A London police officer is facing sexual assault-related charges in relation to off-duty incidents involving a person they were in a relationship with between 2021 and 2022.

Police say a 25-year-old officer and the female victim had been involved in a relationship, so to protect the identity of the woman, the officer’s name will not be released.

The incidents, which police say occurred between August of 2021 and February of 2022, were reported to police on March 10, 2022.

On Friday the officer was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault with choking, police say.

The police officer has since been released with conditions and is expected to appear in London court later this year on June 8.

Police say the officer has worked with the London Police Service for four years and is presently suspended with pay.

As this matter is before the courts, the London Police Service has said it will not comment further on the case.