Police watchdog investigates arrest in east London, Ont.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has launched an investigation after a man was found to have sustained injuries following his arrest by London police.
At around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a disturbance near Balfour Place and Trafalgar Street, according to police.
Police say they arrived to find two people who had been stabbed before finding a third person who allegedly was still in possession of weapons.
Police allege this man was involved in the incident and he was then taken into custody.
The arrested man was found to have sustained injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedics, according to police.
The two other victims were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details were provided and London police said in a release on Sunday afternoon that “given the involvement of the SIU, London Police Service can not speak further about the incident.”
Serving as a provincial police watchdog, the SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
Comments