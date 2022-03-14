Menu

Crime

Police watchdog investigates arrest in east London, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 14, 2022 7:50 am
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
The investigation stems from the incidents surrounding an arrest on early Sunday morning. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has launched an investigation after a man was found to have sustained injuries following his arrest by London police.

At around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a disturbance near Balfour Place and Trafalgar Street, according to police.

Read more: Family of Norfolk gunsmith shot dead by Toronto police unhappy with results of SIU probe

Police say they arrived to find two people who had been stabbed before finding a third person who allegedly was still in possession of weapons.

Police allege this man was involved in the incident and he was then taken into custody.

The arrested man was found to have sustained injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedics, according to police.

Trending Stories
The two other victims were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: SIU releases identity of man fatally shot by London police

No other details were provided and London police said in a release on Sunday afternoon that “given the involvement of the SIU, London Police Service can not speak further about the incident.”

Serving as a provincial police watchdog, the SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Click to play video: 'SIU investigating after police chase involving a stolen pickup truck from Port Hope leaves one man dead, one injured' SIU investigating after police chase involving a stolen pickup truck from Port Hope leaves one man dead, one injured
SIU investigating after police chase involving a stolen pickup truck from Port Hope leaves one man dead, one injured – Jan 10, 2022
