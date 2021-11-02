SIU releases identity of man fatally shot by London police

Send this page to someone via email

With the permission of his family, the Special Investigations Unit has identified the man fatally shot by a London police officer last week as 29-year-old Justin Bourassa of Sarnia, Ont.

Bourassa was fatally shot after police responded to a break and enter at St. George Street and Mill Street in London, Ont., just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 28.

“An officer saw one of the men in an alley on Richmond Street. There was an interaction and an officer discharged his firearm at the man,” the SIU said in a statement.

“The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:24 a.m.”

London Police Service Chief Steve Williams said in a statement that the incident involved “an interaction between a citizen and two of our officers” and that “during the interaction, a police firearm was discharged and a citizen was transported to hospital,” where they later died.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The SIU says a London police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was later pronounced dead in hospital. Scott Monich/Global News

One of the officers was also injured, he added, and was treated and released from the hospital.

An obituary published on the McKenzie Blundy Funeral Home website said Bourassa was a “cherished” son, brother and nephew.

Bourassa was a tennis pro and coach at the Sarnia Tennis Club, where he coached junior players to an elite level, the obituary said.

“Justin loved everyone and everyone loved him. He will be best remembered for his kindness to those less privileged, his gentleness, his humour and his joie de vivre,” the obituary noted.

Bourassa’s autopsy took place on Friday but the results have not to been made public.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the obituary his body was since been cremated.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials including police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked by the SIU to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

—with files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel