Comments

Comments closed.

Crime

Youths among 3 dead in crash between Terrace and Kitimat: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 13, 2022 8:12 pm
A collision on Highway 37 between Kitimat and Terrace on Friday left three people dead. View image in full screen
A collision on Highway 37 between Kitimat and Terrace on Friday left three people dead. Google Maps

A serious crash in northern British Columbia on Friday left three people dead, two of them youths, according to Kitimat RCMP.

Mounties said the collision happened around 9:15 a.m. on Highway 37, near Onion Lake which is between Terrace and Kitimat.

Read more: Candlelight vigil planned for mother, daughter killed in crash near Sicamous, B.C.

“Initial investigation indicated that a passenger vehicle headed northbound toward Terrace crossed the center line and struck a southbound commercial vehicle,” RCMP said in a media release.

The three people in the passenger vehicle died at the scene, police said.

The road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstruction team investigated. The crash remains under investigation by Kitimat RCMP and the BC Coroners Service.

Click to play video: 'Double fatal near Sicamous kills grandfather of rising hockey star Connor Bedard' Double fatal near Sicamous kills grandfather of rising hockey star Connor Bedard
Double fatal near Sicamous kills grandfather of rising hockey star Connor Bedard – Apr 7, 2021
