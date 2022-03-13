Youths among 3 dead in crash between Terrace and Kitimat: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A serious crash in northern British Columbia on Friday left three people dead, two of them youths, according to Kitimat RCMP.

Mounties said the collision happened around 9:15 a.m. on Highway 37, near Onion Lake which is between Terrace and Kitimat.

“Initial investigation indicated that a passenger vehicle headed northbound toward Terrace crossed the center line and struck a southbound commercial vehicle,” RCMP said in a media release.

The three people in the passenger vehicle died at the scene, police said.

The road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstruction team investigated. The crash remains under investigation by Kitimat RCMP and the BC Coroners Service.

Story continues below advertisement

0:44 Double fatal near Sicamous kills grandfather of rising hockey star Connor Bedard Double fatal near Sicamous kills grandfather of rising hockey star Connor Bedard – Apr 7, 2021