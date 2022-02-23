Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Candlelight vigil planned for mother, daughter killed in crash near Sicamous, B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 5:00 pm
A candlelight vigil is being held at Okanagan Falls beach to remember mother and daughter Michelle and Katelynn Bremner who were killed in a crash last week. View image in full screen
A candlelight vigil is being held at Okanagan Falls beach to remember mother and daughter Michelle and Katelynn Bremner who were killed in a crash last week. Courtesy: FACEBOOK

Okanagan Falls residents are gathering Wednesday to remember a mother and daughter who died last week in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous, B.C.

At 6 p.m. Feb. 23 there will be a candlelight vigil for Michelle Bremner and her 10-year-old daughter Katelynn at the Okanagan Falls beach.

“They are very well known to our community … Losing them has affected our whole town,” family friend Ang Marcinko said in an email.

Read more: Mother, child from Okanagan Falls killed in crash near Sicamous

It’s an area where they spent many days, Marcinko said, and the event will be live-streamed on a Facebook page where many have gone already to post a note about the pair who are being remembered for their warmth and the joy they brought others.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Shocking Trans Canada semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video' Shocking Trans Canada semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video
Shocking Trans Canada semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video – Jul 20, 2020

The fatal crash happened in the 1800-block of the Trans-Canada Highway when a truck veered into the path of a semi just after 9 a.m. on Feb. 17.

Trending Stories

“While the investigation remains in the very early stages, speed and alcohol have been ruled out and it appears that winter road conditions may have contributed to this tragic collision,” Sgt. Murray McNeil said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Extreme winter weather conditions force the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden' Extreme winter weather conditions force the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden
Extreme winter weather conditions force the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden – Jan 3, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagTrans-Canada Highway tagSicamous tagOkanagan Falls tagCandlelight Vigil tagfatal car crash tagBremner tagcommunity outpouring tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers