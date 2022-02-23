Candlelight vigil planned for mother, daughter killed in crash near Sicamous, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan Falls residents are gathering Wednesday to remember a mother and daughter who died last week in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous, B.C.

At 6 p.m. Feb. 23 there will be a candlelight vigil for Michelle Bremner and her 10-year-old daughter Katelynn at the Okanagan Falls beach.

“They are very well known to our community … Losing them has affected our whole town,” family friend Ang Marcinko said in an email.

It’s an area where they spent many days, Marcinko said, and the event will be live-streamed on a Facebook page where many have gone already to post a note about the pair who are being remembered for their warmth and the joy they brought others.

Story continues below advertisement

0:47 Shocking Trans Canada semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video Shocking Trans Canada semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video – Jul 20, 2020

The fatal crash happened in the 1800-block of the Trans-Canada Highway when a truck veered into the path of a semi just after 9 a.m. on Feb. 17.

“While the investigation remains in the very early stages, speed and alcohol have been ruled out and it appears that winter road conditions may have contributed to this tragic collision,” Sgt. Murray McNeil said in a press release.

2:14 Extreme winter weather conditions force the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden Extreme winter weather conditions force the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden – Jan 3, 2019