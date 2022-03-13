Saskatoon rallies for Ukraine in front of city hall

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon continues to rally for Ukraine as another showing of solidarity was made in front of City Hall on Sunday.

While Ukraine fights for their democracy and freedom, Saskatoon residents share in the struggle.

Executive Director with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Saskatoon Branch, Pat Tymchatyn, said the rallies embody unity.

“There’s the hopelessness, but then there’s also the hope.”

She has spoken to a friend back in Ukraine about the bombing and he responded that they are not giving up.

“Just like all of us, we believe we’re going to overcome, and I think that’s what the rally’s about. It’s the fact that we’re together, we’re united, and we’re going to stand strong,” said Tymchatyn.

There has been multiple rallies held for Ukraine in Saskatoon since the war began in late February and fundraisers continue to pop up.

Sunday’s rally was targeted toward supporting one another to get through the emotions that come with war and pushing for the federal government to help protect Ukrainians.