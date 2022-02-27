Hundreds show support for Ukraine at Saskatoon City Hall

Send this page to someone via email

Yellow and blue was impossible not to notice on Sunday in Saskatoon as hundreds gathered in front of City Hall to show support for Ukraine.

Saskatoon Ukrainian man Vitalii Briukhanov has decided to honour his country in the best way he knows how.

“I have decided to go back to Ukraine and stand for my lands … This is what I have to do. That is what I’m feeling,” said Briukhanov.

He has many family members still in the country and he flies out Monday morning to reunite with them.

Rally attendee Jimmy Oneschuk said he would go to war tomorrow.

“I would. My wife wouldn’t let me but I would for sure, yeah,” said Oneschuk.

Ukrainian blood runs deep in Saskatchewan and it showed by the many who gathered, made signs, and donated while attending he rally. Saskatchewan’s solidarity was shown through chants, tears, and speeches before the group walked through the city.

Iryna Matsiuk with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) said even though the war is so far away, the feelings are very close to home.

“In my Ukrainian community the overall feeling is a lot of grief. We need to be able to talk about what’s happening in Ukraine because it’s very important to us,” said Matsiuk.

Many shared their reasons to rally.

“I wanted to show support for my family and friends back home and it’s just really nice to see the whole community come together,” said Saskatoon Ukrainian Bohdana Kushnir.

Donations to Ukraine or the Ukrainian military can be made by contacting the UCC or Canadian Red Cross.

