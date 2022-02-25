SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Saskatoon people finding different ways to help Ukraine

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 7:12 pm
Click to play video: 'People in Saskatoon are looking for ways to help Ukraine by turning every day jobs into fundraisers' People in Saskatoon are looking for ways to help Ukraine by turning every day jobs into fundraisers
WATCH: Many people in Saskatchewan hold Ukrainian roots, and are looking for ways to help during the crisis.

As people everywhere react in shock to the Russian attack of Ukraine, Saskatchewan residents with Ukrainian roots fear for their loved ones a world away.

Some locals are trying to help in any way they can.

Owner of Nestor’s Bakery, Keith Jorgenson, said, “We are selling Ukrainian flag doughnuts so you get a box of eight Ukrainian flag doughnuts for $20 and all the money is being donated to the Ukrainian relief effort.”

Read more: Invasion of Ukraine by Russia a ‘crime against humanity,’ Ukrainian Fanshawe student charges

The family-run bakery has been around for 93 years. Jorgenson said as the fourth generation of Ukrainians to run the shop, he felt a pull to help the country his ancestors grew up in.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can sort of see where it is the right moment in time to … be raising money for Ukraine. There’s some really striking and heartbreaking images coming out of Ukraine,” said Jorgenson.

Read more: Canada providing cyber ‘support’ to Ukraine against Russian invasion. Here’s what we know

Within an hour of putting a post on Facebook about the donut fundraiser, Jorgenson said he received at least 90 requests and more than 400 shares.

Nestor’s is one of many in Saskatchewan with ties to Ukraine.

Saskatoon Eastview Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Matt Love, spent two summers in the eastern European country helping coach a football team while he was in university.

After checking in with friends in Ukraine he knows they are safe for the time being, but are still living in fear while fleeing their home country.

“In the two summers I spent there, over four months in total, [I felt] just the experience of warmth of the Ukrainian people. Ukraine is a peaceful nation. They’ve done nothing aggressive towards the Russians,” said Love.
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada will match donations to Red Cross for Ukraine up to $10M

While many people around Saskatoon have mentioned it is hard to not feel helpless watching from afar, there are many ways Canadians can continue to support the people of Ukraine.

A Mennonite Central Committee Canada representative, Laura Kalmar said they have been working in Ukraine for more than 100 years and are ramping up projects to offer immediate help.

They have opened up a fundraiser on their website and they have already received a lot of support.

“People from Saskatoon, across Canada … the generosity they’re expressing is just really heartening,” said Kalmar.

Click to play video: 'War in Ukraine could affect Russian businesses in Canada' War in Ukraine could affect Russian businesses in Canada
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Russia tagUkraine tagFundraising tagWar tagSaskatoon tagConflict tagfunds taginvasion tagDonuts tagDisplacement tag#StandWithUkraine tagNestor’s Bakery tagUkraine help tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers