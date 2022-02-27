Menu

Canada

Blue and yellow fills Victoria Park as London, Ont. stands with Ukraine

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted February 27, 2022 6:07 pm
Ukraine Rally in London, Ont View image in full screen
Ukrainian flags and signs calling for peace fill the entrance to Victoria Park during a rally in London, Ont., calling for an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Andrew Graham / Global News

Repeating a scene that’s happening all over the world, blue and yellow filled the entrance to Victoria Park in London, Ont., on Sunday as hundreds called for an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Organized by the London Ukrainian Centre and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, the rally called for increased Canadian support of Ukraine, asking members of parliament to “take stronger stances and make faster decisions.”

Read more: Citizens around the world show solidarity for Ukraine: ‘Say no to Putin’

“Ukraine needs air and naval defence systems. A no-fly zone needs to be implemented over Ukraine airspace to protect civilians from Russia’s bombardments,” said Volodymyr Vorobets, president of the London Ukrainian Centre.

“We are asking the Canadian government to send whatever is in their power, whatever they’ve got.”

Daria Olifirenko is from Ukraine and says the past week has made her feel helpless.

“It’s been awful. Being here and not knowing what’s happening in my country is really hard. I’ve gone through a lot of anxiety about my family and I’m panicking,” said Olifirenko.

Read more: ‘Stop Putin’: Kyiv woman calls for peace as brother, husband join Ukrainian forces

Olifirenko says her family’s town is safe for now, but she knows that’s not the case for surrounding areas.

“I know that in the Donetsk region there are towns that are destroyed, fully destroyed, so I hope they will be safe and I hope that other people will be safe,” Olifirenko added.

“I hope that people will hear us, that war should stop.”

Daria Olifirenko says the past week has been awful and left her feeling helpless as she worries for her family still in Ukraine. View image in full screen
Daria Olifirenko says the past week has been awful and left her feeling helpless as she worries for her family still in Ukraine. Andrew Graham / Global News

Bohdan Kozachuk says he hasn’t eaten in days, can hardly sleep and had to take a day off work as he watched the invasion of his home country.

“I constantly go through my news feed just because I am afraid to see the news that my family will be hurt,” said Kozachuk. “I’m afraid for them and I’m afraid for my nation.”

Olena Troichenko says she felt so hopeless when she first heard the news of Russia’s invasion and recalls “freaking out and crying” soon after.

Read more: Canada to send an additional $25M worth of protective gear to Ukraine

“I’ve been calling my family every five or six hours to just make sure they’re okay.” said Troichenko of her loved ones in Ukraine.

“They’re hiding in basements, they’re running to other cities and other countries, and it’s terrifying.”

A young protestor holds a sign calling for peace in Ukraine during Sunday’s anti-war rally. View image in full screen
A young protestor holds a sign calling for peace in Ukraine during Sunday’s anti-war rally. Andrew Graham / Global News

Sunday’s rally marked the latest show of local support after Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

Throughout the weekend, municipal buildings, including city hall, were lit in blue and yellow light, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Nationally, Canada continues to send new aid with the latest arriving in the form of an additional $25 million of protective equipment to Ukraine, a move that was announced by Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'How to donate to assist Ukraine relief efforts' How to donate to assist Ukraine relief efforts
How to donate to assist Ukraine relief efforts
