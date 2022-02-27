SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada to send an additional $25M worth of protective gear to Ukraine

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 27, 2022 3:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, what does that mean for other countries?' Russia-Ukraine conflict: As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, what does that mean for other countries?
WATCH: Russia-Ukraine conflict — As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, what does that mean for other countries?

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Sunday that Canada will send an additional $25 million of protective equipment to Ukraine.

Joly said at at a virtual press conference that the equipment will include body armour, helmets and night vision gear as requested by Ukraine.

Read more: Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert as Ukraine agrees to talks with Russia

“We will send more,” said Jolly, adding that Canada is working with allies to “suffocate” the Russian regime.

She also said that the Russian regime is being hit from all angles for its ongoing attacks on Ukraine and that “soon there will be nowhere left for them to hide.”

More to come…

