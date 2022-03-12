Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Penticton climate change rally urges federal government to take action

By Yasmin Gandham Global News
Posted March 12, 2022 7:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Climate change rally held in Penticton' Climate change rally held in Penticton
People gather in Penticton urging the government to take action against climate change. Yasmin Gandham reports.

A rally organized by various community members in Penticton called for action from the Federal government to prioritize climate change.

A metaphorical ribbon cutting was led by West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings, meant to symbolize a future full of greener jobs.

Cannings was joined by leaders of First Things First, an Okanagan-based organization dedicated to encouraging the public and the government to take action on climate change.

Read more: Okanagan activists take part in global strike for climate action

The rally held outside of Penticton’s Service Canada building was a call to action for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to pass the Just Transition act.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan activists rally for global strike' Okanagan activists rally for global strike
Okanagan activists rally for global strike – Sep 24, 2021

“We know that the climate emergency is here and now and we needed to rally because we need government action at this point, there is only so much we can do as individuals even at the provincial level, there are things the Federal government simply has to enact,” said organizer Merle Kindred.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Climate change report predicting hotter summers, warmer winters for Okanagan

The Just Transition Act would ensure job training is readily available in industries that promote clean energy. The goal is to wind down coal and oil projects across the country.

Click to play video: '‘We know there is no more time’: climate activists gather outside Vernon city hall' ‘We know there is no more time’: climate activists gather outside Vernon city hall
‘We know there is no more time’: climate activists gather outside Vernon city hall – Sep 8, 2021

“We’ve gone past the point of talking and we see that the oil and gas industry and the coal industry (are) causing wars as well as health issues and if we don’t take action immediately, we will have a dire future,” says organizer Lori Goldman.

Rally participants expressing the urgency of promoting a clear planet all sharing a collective call to action.

Okanagan tagClimate Change tagpenticton tagGovernment tagRally tagClimate tagIndustry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers