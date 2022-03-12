Penticton climate change rally urges federal government to take action

Send this page to someone via email

A rally organized by various community members in Penticton called for action from the Federal government to prioritize climate change.

A metaphorical ribbon cutting was led by West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings, meant to symbolize a future full of greener jobs.

Cannings was joined by leaders of First Things First, an Okanagan-based organization dedicated to encouraging the public and the government to take action on climate change.

The rally held outside of Penticton’s Service Canada building was a call to action for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to pass the Just Transition act.

“We know that the climate emergency is here and now and we needed to rally because we need government action at this point, there is only so much we can do as individuals even at the provincial level, there are things the Federal government simply has to enact,” said organizer Merle Kindred.

The Just Transition Act would ensure job training is readily available in industries that promote clean energy. The goal is to wind down coal and oil projects across the country.

“We’ve gone past the point of talking and we see that the oil and gas industry and the coal industry (are) causing wars as well as health issues and if we don’t take action immediately, we will have a dire future,” says organizer Lori Goldman.

Rally participants expressing the urgency of promoting a clear planet all sharing a collective call to action.