Golden Bears standout set to lead Alberta for deep playoff run

“It is better to give than to receive” is not just a cool catch-phrase for Max Elgert. He has made a successful volleyball career out of assisting others.

“I just always wanted to set. I found a team that took me as a setter and just kind of stuck with it,” Elgert said.

The fifth-year University of Alberta setter is second all-time for assists in Golden Bears history and he has been recognized for a second season as a Canada West first team all star.

Elgert has helped the Bears to a perfect 4-0 record in Canada West playoffs so far, after the team finished first in the Central Division.

Golden Bears head coach Brock Davidiuk calls Elgert the core of the program.

“He’s very motivated and he works tirelessly. He seeks no admiration or accolades and that’s the kind of guy I think deserves them,” Davidiuk said.

“I think a lot of guys look to Max to lead the team and enjoy playing with him, and when your hardest worker is your best player, that’s something pretty special.”

It takes more than the physical ability to be a great setter — it takes an understanding of the tactical aspects of the sport are required and that is where Elgert thrives.

“It’s almost like a game of chess: just finding ways to score on the other team, using all your guys strengths, and, yeah, it’s a bit of a game,” Elgert said.

The setting sensation would love nothing more than to end his university career by helping the Bears capture another conference and national championship. But right now Elgert is focused on one match and set at a time.

“Just trying to stay present and enjoy it all with the guys,” he said.

And that is the type of approach that has helped Elgert reach such a high level of success, Davidiuk said.

“Really good athletes — it doesn’t matter if you’re after a title or not — they’re just after daily improvement and I think that’s a lot more simple than going after any type of title, and that’s really what the best performers do in order to win titles. And I see that in Max.”

The “one day at a time” approach has set up Elgert for success once his university career ends this month. He is expecting to move overseas next season to begin a professional career and has his sights set on a spot on the Canadian national team.

“There’s a really exciting cohort of setters around his age and I think he’s one of the best setters in the country and he’s in contention for that future of the national team,” Davidiuk said.

“From my perspective, I think I see him as a national team athlete and a professional volleyball player.”

The Golden Bears will host the University of Winnipeg Saturday night in their second and final match of the second round. A victory will guarantee Alberta a sport in next week’s Canada West final four.