Canada

Canadian army training will see military vehicles in London, Windsor areas

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 11, 2022 11:17 am
london windsor army training military View image in full screen
Army Reserve soldiers, exercise their skills during an Armored Recce Troop Leader Course, in the training area, of 5th Canadian Division Support Base (5 CDSB) Gagetown, Oromocto, N.B., Canada on July 31, 2019. Pte Vaillancourt Gagne Canadian Army Trials & Evaluations Unit Gagetown GX83-2019-0036 ©2019 DND / MDN Canada

Officials with the Canadian Armed Forces are letting the public know that they should not be concerned if they see military vehicles in the London and Windsor, Ont., areas over the weekend.

“Canadian Army Reserve personnel from 31 Canadian Brigade Group will conduct mounted reconnaissance driver training” throughout the day and night from March 10 to 13, officials said.

Read more: Military training to see TAPVs on London-area roadways, DND says

The public might see military vehicles on Highway 401 and Highway 3 through Windsor as well as LaSalle, Harrow, Kingsville and Essex. In the London region, military vehicles are expected to be on highways 14, 16 and 24 as well as surrounding areas in Thorndale, Ilderton, Lucan, Parkhill, Strathroy and Mount Bridges.

Participating soldiers may have weapons on them but they will be unloaded and no ammunition “of any kind” will be present, according to the Canadian Armed Forces.

london windsor military training View image in full screen
Members of the Canadian Army Reserve conduct training at Camp Grayling, Mich., as part of exercise Arrowhead Shield between Aug. 25 and 31, 2018. Image by: MCpl Donnie McDonald, 4 Canadian Division Headquarters, Imagery Technician© 2018 DND-MND Canada. MCpl Donnie McDonald, 4 Canadian Division Headquarters, Imagery Technician © 2018 DND-MND Canada

“This important training is being conducted in order to maintain and further develop the skills of Canadian Army Reserve soldiers in Armoured Reconnaissance operations, and to practice discipline, safety and effectiveness while operating specific vehicle platforms within local areas,” a public service announcement read.

“All of the soldiers participating will be practicing enhanced Force Health Protection Measures based on, and in addition to Public Health guidelines, including wearing masks, extra sanitizing of equipment and hands, and physical distancing where possible.”

Officials add that they will do their best to minimize their impact on the region but some areas may be periodically inaccessible during the training.

