Calgary firefighters contain Taradale garage fire

Calgary fire crews were called to the northeast community of Taradale Wednesday morning for a garage fire.

CFD public information officer and firefighter Carol Henke said calls started to come in around 10 a.m. about a fire on Taraglen Road northeast.

Fire crews arrived to find a fully engulfed double garage on fire. As of 11 a.m., firefighters had the blaze under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time, however, there does appear to be heat damage to the house according to CFD.

View image in full screen Calgary firefighters work to put out a garage fire in Taradale on March 9, 2022. Kevin Billo, Global News

Damage could also be seen on the siding of the garage across the alleyway.

The cause has not yet been determined.