Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Calgary firefighters contain Taradale garage fire

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 1:36 pm
Calgary firefighters work to put out a garage fire in Taradale on March 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters work to put out a garage fire in Taradale on March 9, 2022. Kevin Billo, Global News

Calgary fire crews were called to the northeast community of Taradale Wednesday morning for a garage fire.

CFD public information officer and firefighter Carol Henke said calls started to come in around 10 a.m. about a fire on Taraglen Road northeast.

Fire crews arrived to find a fully engulfed double garage on fire. As of 11 a.m., firefighters had the blaze under control.

Read more: 3 people in hospital after southeast Calgary house fire

No injuries have been reported at this time, however, there does appear to be heat damage to the house according to CFD.

Calgary firefighters work to put out a garage fire in Taradale on March 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters work to put out a garage fire in Taradale on March 9, 2022. Kevin Billo, Global News

Damage could also be seen on the siding of the garage across the alleyway.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The cause has not yet been determined.

Click to play video: 'Mother, son hospitalized following devastating fire in Strathcona County' Mother, son hospitalized following devastating fire in Strathcona County
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire department tagCalgary Fire tagGarage Fire tagCFD tagCarol Henke tagCalgary garage fire tagTaradale tagTaradale fire tagTaradale garage fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers