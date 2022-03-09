Menu

Crime

Passenger fatally struck after being ejected from moving vehicle in Tillsonburg, Ont.: OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 9, 2022 8:09 am
FIle photo. OPP cruiser.
FIle photo. OPP cruiser. The Canadian Press

One person is dead after being ejected from a moving vehicle and then struck by a vehicle on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg, Ont., just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Volunteer firefighters rescue tenants trapped in Tillsonburg, Ont. apartment blaze

Oxford OPP initially reported that a pedestrian had been struck but investigators have since said that the collision involved “a passenger being ejected from a moving vehicle and subsequently struck.” It’s unclear whether the vehicle that struck the passenger is the same vehicle that the passenger was ejected from.

Police said the driver left the area but later returned and is in custody. Police had not provided any further information about the driver or the dead person as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Lisgar Avenue was closed between Fifth Street and Van Norman Drive for roughly six hours but has since reopened.

