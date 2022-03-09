Passenger fatally struck after being ejected from moving vehicle in Tillsonburg, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after being ejected from a moving vehicle and then struck by a vehicle on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg, Ont., just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Oxford OPP initially reported that a pedestrian had been struck but investigators have since said that the collision involved “a passenger being ejected from a moving vehicle and subsequently struck.” It’s unclear whether the vehicle that struck the passenger is the same vehicle that the passenger was ejected from.

Police said the driver left the area but later returned and is in custody. Police had not provided any further information about the driver or the dead person as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Lisgar Avenue was closed between Fifth Street and Van Norman Drive for roughly six hours but has since reopened.

UPDATE WITH CORRECTION: Collision occurred just before 8pm involving a passenger being ejected from a moving vehicle and subsequently struck. Driver left the scene but returned and is in custody. The road is re-opened^pc — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 9, 2022