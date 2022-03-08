Menu

Canada

Volunteer firefighters work to rescue tenants trapped in Tillsonburg, Ont. apartment blaze

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 8, 2022 9:16 am
tillsonburg apartment fire march 8 View image in full screen
OPP say volunteer firefighters worked to rescue tenants from the third, fourth and fifth floors. via @OPP_WR/Twitter

Volunteer firefighters have been busy Tuesday morning working to rescue tenants from the third, fourth and fifth floors of a burning apartment building in Tillsonburg, Ont.

West Region OPP Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said someone out walking their dog in a nearby park noticed flames coming from a balcony on the fourth floor of the Lisgar Avenue apartment building just before 7 a.m. Tuesday and immediately called 911.

Read more: Fire crews battle blaze at longtime Tillsonburg furniture store

In a video posted to Twitter at 8 a.m., Sanchuk said several fire departments were on scene. Tillsonburg’s fire department used its ladder to rescue people from the upper floors.

“I’m not aware of any significant injuries … as of yet,” Sanchuk said, adding that firefighters were still “working diligently.”

A warming station will be set up for displaced residents and roadways in the surrounding area have been closed.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage are not yet known.

