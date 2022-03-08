Menu

Comments

Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after bikes worth $25K stolen from Toronto home

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 8:01 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after electric bicycles were stolen from a garage in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after electric bicycles were stolen from a garage in Toronto. Toronto Police / Provided

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter in Toronto in which high-end bicycles were stolen.

In a press release, Toronto police said on March 3, officers launched an investigation into a break and enter in the area of Dewhurst Boulevard and Danforth Avenue.

Police said sometime in the early morning, a man broke into the garage of a home and stoke two “high-end electric bicycles.”

According to police, the bicycles are worth more than $25,000 combined.

Police have provided a photo of the stolen bicycle. View image in full screen
Police have provided a photo of the stolen bicycle. Toronto Police / Provide

Officers said the suspect is between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight tall with a medium build.

He was seen wearing a dark winter jacket with an emblem on the right sleeve, a dark baseball hat, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Bicycle thefts hit record high in Toronto' Bicycle thefts hit record high in Toronto
