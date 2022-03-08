Police seek to identify suspect after bikes worth $25K stolen from Toronto home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter in Toronto in which high-end bicycles were stolen.

In a press release, Toronto police said on March 3, officers launched an investigation into a break and enter in the area of Dewhurst Boulevard and Danforth Avenue.

Read more: Police seeking to identify suspect after vehicle with child inside stolen in Toronto

Police said sometime in the early morning, a man broke into the garage of a home and stoke two “high-end electric bicycles.”

According to police, the bicycles are worth more than $25,000 combined.

View image in full screen Police have provided a photo of the stolen bicycle. Toronto Police / Provide

Officers said the suspect is between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight tall with a medium build.

Story continues below advertisement

He was seen wearing a dark winter jacket with an emblem on the right sleeve, a dark baseball hat, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.