Police seek to identify suspect after bikes worth $25K stolen from Toronto home

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter in Toronto in which high-end bicycles were stolen.
In a press release, Toronto police said on March 3, officers launched an investigation into a break and enter in the area of Dewhurst Boulevard and Danforth Avenue.
Police said sometime in the early morning, a man broke into the garage of a home and stoke two “high-end electric bicycles.”
According to police, the bicycles are worth more than $25,000 combined.
Officers said the suspect is between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight tall with a medium build.
He was seen wearing a dark winter jacket with an emblem on the right sleeve, a dark baseball hat, dark pants and dark shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
