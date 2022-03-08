Police seeking to identify suspect after vehicle with child inside stolen in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with the theft of a vehicle that had a child inside.

In a press release Tuesday, Toronto police said on March 6 at around 6:36 p.m., officers received report that a vehicle had been stolen in the Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street area.

Police said a grey Nissan Micra was parked at the back of a mall and had been left running with a 12-year-old child asleep in the back seat.

According to police, a man got into the vehicle and drove out of the plaza, heading westbound, with the child still inside the vehicle.

Officers said the car was abandoned in a parking lot a “short time later” and that the 12-year-old had been located by officers “without injury.”

Police believe the suspect fled the area in a taxi.

Police are now searching for a man between 20 and 30 years old, around five-foot-seven and five-foot-ten in height, with a medium build.

Officers said he was wearing a black toque, a blue medical mask, a blue short-sleeved collared shirt with red emblems, dark pants and dark footwear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

