Saskatchewan celebrates International Women’s Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day, organizations across the province took this day to reflect upon women who are highlighted as inspiring leaders in Saskatchewan.

“International Women’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women around the world and right here in our own province,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross stated in a release.

“These videos showcase inspiring women in our communities who are leaders, mentors and role models for our youth.”

The Government of Saskatchewan’s Status of Women Office recognized three women who demonstrated leadership and mentorship and contributions to social, economic, cultural and political platforms.

Kam Bahia is an entrepreneur, educator and businesswomen and is currently a counsellor in Regina and founder of I am H.E.R., a non-profit organization that provides workshops, counselling, and mentorship opportunities for young women.

The province also recognizes Insp. Lisa Simonson, a member of the Prince Albert Police Service and the founder and first president of Saskatchewan Women in Policing (SWIP). SWIP creates an inclusive and professional environment for women in law enforcement to network and connect while focusing on a female-centric space for career development.

Lastly, Dawn Pratt is recognized through her work as an entrepreneur, educational consultant and chemist. She is the founder of askenootow STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Enterprise Inc., a newly created company that develops Indigenous STEM content for educators, youth and children.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Executive and FSIN Women’s Commission also took this day to recognize International Women’s Day.

The Saskatchewan First Nations Women’s Commission (SFNWC), FSIN Vice Chiefs’ Heather Bear and Aly Bear highlighted the ongoing work to assert and protect the rights of First Nations women and children in Saskatchewan.

“We are taking this day to celebrate the achievements to advance the rights and protections of First Nations women and children in Saskatchewan but at the same time recognizing that there is still much work to be done,” stated FSIN Vice Chief Bear.

Some of the work that FSIN is doing is the Declaration to Honour Indigenous Women and Girls, the FSIN Mothers Bill of Rights, revitalizing traditional midwifery and the Red Eagle Lodge.

“The Red Eagle Lodge will be a space to advance the protections of First Nations women and uphold the revitalization of culture, language and laws to support healthier and safer communities for all,” stated Bear.

International Women’s Day was officially recognized to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and to raise awareness globally.

