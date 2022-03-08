Menu

Crime

Bus driver allegedly spat on and threatened by passenger in Victoria

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 4:01 pm
Victoria police are searching for a suspect who allegedly spat on a BC Transit driver on Tues. March 1, 2022 around Fort and Ashgrove streets. View image in full screen
Victoria police are searching for a suspect who allegedly spat on a BC Transit driver on Tues. March 1, 2022 around Fort and Ashgrove streets. Handout/Victoria Police Department

Police in Victoria are searching for a suspect who reportedly spat on and threatened to stab a bus driver last weekend.

The BC Transit operator stopped to pick up a passenger around 6:45 p.m. on March 1 around Fort and Ashgrove streets, said police, when the passenger became confrontational.

The passenger reportedly threatened to stab the driver, then moved around the Plexiglas barrier and spat in the driver’s face before leaving.

Read more: Victoria driver injured after stranger throws Himalayan salt rock through vehicle window

A police news release describes the suspect as a white man between 25 and 35 years old with a medium build. He wore a dark hat and dark jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654 extension 1, or report to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

