Victoria driver injured after stranger throws Himalayan salt rock through vehicle window

A Victoria driver is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a stranger allegedly hurled a Himalayan salt rock through their window, shattering the glass.

The driver was struck by the rock and broken glass and treated by paramedics at the scene, Victoria police said in a Monday news release.

The alleged incident, described as a “random attack,” took place around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Douglas and Johnson streets in downtown Victoria.

The suspect allegedly threw the salt rock at the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle, a grey Toyota Prius, while the victim was stopped on Douglas. The suspect was last seen walking away on foot eastbound on Johnson from Douglas.

The suspect is described as a 50-year-old white man with long grey hair and a medium build. He wore a black winter coat with a fur-trimmed hood.

Anyone with information on the incident, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 extension 1, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

