Crime

Second youth charged in Assiniboine Park robbery, murder

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 2:29 pm
Winnipeg police investigating a homicide at Assiniboine Park Feb. 26. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police investigating a homicide at Assiniboine Park Feb. 26. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

A second youth is in custody in connection to what Winnipeg police are calling a robbery and murder near Assiniboine Park.

Winnipeg police said a 17-year-old male suspect from Warren, Man., was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder and robbery in the death of Paul Enns, 43.

Read more: Teen girl charged in Assiniboine Park homicide, Winnipeg police say

A 15-year-old girl was arrested earlier this month and faces the same charges, after Enns was found dead in a parked vehicle near the park around 3 a.m. on Feb. 26.

Const. Rob Carver told Global News there was some level of premeditation involved in the incident, which is supported by the seriousness of the charges.

“There was some interaction between the deceased and the accused prior to the connection at this parking lot,” he said.

“I can also tell you that the two accused were known to each other. This was not a random event.”

Teen girl charged in Assiniboine Park homicide, Winnipeg police say

With files from Brittany Greenslade

