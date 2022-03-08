Second youth charged in Assiniboine Park robbery, murder

Send this page to someone via email

A second youth is in custody in connection to what Winnipeg police are calling a robbery and murder near Assiniboine Park.

Winnipeg police said a 17-year-old male suspect from Warren, Man., was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder and robbery in the death of Paul Enns, 43.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested earlier this month and faces the same charges, after Enns was found dead in a parked vehicle near the park around 3 a.m. on Feb. 26.

On March 4, 2022, investigators arrested a 17-year-old male from Warren, Manitoba. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Robbery. He was detained in custody. https://t.co/F18O6rwHeG — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 8, 2022

Const. Rob Carver told Global News there was some level of premeditation involved in the incident, which is supported by the seriousness of the charges.

“There was some interaction between the deceased and the accused prior to the connection at this parking lot,” he said.

“I can also tell you that the two accused were known to each other. This was not a random event.”

