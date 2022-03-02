Teen girl charged in Assiniboine Park homicide, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old girl is in custody facing second-degree murder and robbery charges in connection with a homicide near Assiniboine Park on the weekend.
Police were called to a parking lot near Shaftesbury Boulevard and Conservatory Drive around 3 a.m. Saturday, where they found a man who was declared dead at the scene.
“Winnipeg police responded to what came in as a well-being check called in by park security,” Const. Dani McKinnon told 680 CJOB.
“Officers located a deceased male in a vehicle, and it was determined to be a homicide.”
The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Paul Enns of Winnipeg.
The teen, from Stonewall, was arrested Tuesday.
Anyone with more information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
