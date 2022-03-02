Teen girl charged in Assiniboine Park homicide, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old girl is in custody facing second-degree murder and robbery charges in connection with a homicide near Assiniboine Park on the weekend.

Police were called to a parking lot near Shaftesbury Boulevard and Conservatory Drive around 3 a.m. Saturday, where they found a man who was declared dead at the scene.

“Winnipeg police responded to what came in as a well-being check called in by park security,” Const. Dani McKinnon told 680 CJOB.

“Officers located a deceased male in a vehicle, and it was determined to be a homicide.”

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Paul Enns of Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen, from Stonewall, was arrested Tuesday.

Anyone with more information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

2:41 ‘I don’t want it to happen again’: Mother of 19-year-old homicide victim speaks out ‘I don’t want it to happen again’: Mother of 19-year-old homicide victim speaks out – Feb 18, 2022