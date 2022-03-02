Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen girl charged in Assiniboine Park homicide, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 1:33 pm
Winnipeg police investigating an incident at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police investigating an incident at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old girl is in custody facing second-degree murder and robbery charges in connection with a homicide near Assiniboine Park on the weekend.

Police were called to a parking lot near Shaftesbury Boulevard and Conservatory Drive around 3 a.m. Saturday, where they found a man who was declared dead at the scene.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating ‘serious incident’ at Assiniboine Park

“Winnipeg police responded to what came in as a well-being check called in by park security,” Const. Dani McKinnon told 680 CJOB.

“Officers located a deceased male in a vehicle, and it was determined to be a homicide.”

Trending Stories

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Paul Enns of Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen, from Stonewall, was arrested Tuesday.

Anyone with more information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: '‘I don’t want it to happen again’: Mother of 19-year-old homicide victim speaks out' ‘I don’t want it to happen again’: Mother of 19-year-old homicide victim speaks out
‘I don’t want it to happen again’: Mother of 19-year-old homicide victim speaks out – Feb 18, 2022

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tagAssiniboine Park tagWinnipeg murder tagMan Found Dead tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers