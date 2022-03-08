OPP say weapons brandished in separate Brant County road rage incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brant County laid charges in a pair of unrelated road rage incidents last weekend, including one that resulted in an individual being hit with bear spray.

OPP said the bear spray incident happened last Friday when two vehicles collided just after 3:30 p.m. on Brant County Road 18.

After the crash, two people got in an altercation, with one brandishing a can of bear spray and discharging it at the other.

Two persons had to be transported to hospital after the fall-out.

A 60-year-old from Brantford is facing seven charges in connection with the dust-up, including assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

On Saturday, police charged two people from St. Catharines in a separate road rage incident just before noon on Highway 403 in which an imitation firearm was flashed at another driver.

OPP says a 46-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were charged in that dispute, both accused of being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man is facing two additional firearms-related charges.